Tolentino calls on DOH to issue advisories on seasonal, health issues

The Department of Health should regularly issue public guidance on seasonal illnesses and other health issues, Senator Francis Tolentino said Saturday.

In a radio interview, Tolentino urged the DOH to set a calendar of advisories regarding the emerging health issues throughout the year as he expressed concern over the increasing cases of measles and pertussis, as well as the spike in rabies cases nationwide.

He also noted that people should be aware of health problems caused by the changing weather, volcanic activity, or potable water disruptions.

"The DOH should raise people's awareness regarding illnesses that emerge because of the season, disruptions, and bacterial and viral infections," Tolentino said.

Health spokesperson and Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo, reported that the DOH has so far recorded 1,189 measles cases, 862 pertussis with 49 deaths, and 89 rabies cases from January to March this year.

The DOH, he noted, has a "routine immunization" program for measles and pertussis to become preventable diseases.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, hampered such immunization activities, he added.

Meanwhile, the DOH official said rabies could cause deaths if someone skips anti-rabies immunization, once bitten by the virus carriers such as dogs and cats.