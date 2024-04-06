Tatak Pinoy gets moving, says DTI

A comprehensive work plan for the Tatak Pinoy Industrial Policy (TPIP) program was laid out by the Department of Trade and Industry, as part of the implementation of the recently signed Republic Act 11981 Tatak Pinoy Act.

“After decades of implementing various industrialization strategies, the Philippines has reached a significant milestone in our development trajectory with the recent enactment of the Tatak Pinoy Act. This law institutionalizes an industrial policy that supports local industries and creates high-quality jobs for Filipinos,” Trade Secretary Fred Pascual said during the first Tatak Pinoy Council meeting last 3 April.

The TPIP program outlines a holistic set of priority initiatives and projects designed to promote economic complexity and diversification, targeting industries with high global growth potential and implementing targeted interventions such as significant investments in industrial innovation, skills training and market expansion.

With a focus on the country’s pursuit of science, technology and innovation-driven industrialization to foster a vibrant and dynamic economy, the TPIP program aims to introduce new products and services through innovation and creativity.

Moreover, the program plans to revolutionize the local industry with the establishment of the Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and the Industry 4.0 Pilot Factory — projects that are intended to harness the power of AI and Industry 4.0 technologies to propel innovative and future-ready industries.

For her part, Trade and Industry Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba said the Tatak Pinoy Act ushers in a new era for Philippine industrialization, providing a robust framework to empower Filipino excellence and nurture homegrown industries.

“It is our roadmap to economic prosperity, championing local industries and empowering them to compete on the global stage,” Aldaba stated.

Last 26 February, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the Tatak Pinoy Act, aiming to enhance the industrialization strategy by improving the productivity and competitiveness of local industries in the global market.

The law also seeks to diversify products and services, focusing on complexity and quality, to strategically position the Philippines within global value and supply chains.

The law established a 13-member TPC consisting of the DTI head as chairperson; the secretaries of the Department of Finance and the National Economic and Development Authority as vice chairpersons; the secretaries of Agriculture, Budget and Management, Information and Communications Technology, the Interior and Local Government, Labor and Employment, Science and Technology; and four private sector representatives as members.

“The TPC is in a unique position in history, as we are the ones laying down the strategy’s foundations. The pillars that we build will stand beyond our time, paving the way for future generations to refine competencies, expand our product space, and advance the sophistication of Filipino goods and services,” Secretary Pascual emphasized.

The TPC is mandated under the law to spearhead the formulation of the multi-year Tatak Pinoy Strategy, an integrated industrial strategy that complements and harmonizes all existing initiatives. This will also serve as the foundation for the envisioned economic transformation of the Philippines.