Rozul Reef standoff: Phl boats harassed

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Saturday reported another tense maritime showdown in the waters of the West Philippine Sea (WPS) during an encounter between Filipino fishing boats and two China Coast Guard ships near the contested Rozul Reef (Iroquois) Reef in the Kalayaan Island Group, internationally known as the Spratly Islands.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the WPS, said the fishing vessels, engaged in a collaborative maritime operation with the PCG and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, were subjected to what he described as “harassment” by the Chinese vessels on 4 April.

“The Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels went as far as pretending to man their water cannons and threaten the Filipino fishermen,” Tarriela said.

He said China was demonstrating “unlawful behavior aimed at depriving the Filipinos of their right to access resources in our exclusive economic zone.”

The two CCG vessels, 21551 and 21556, were the “usual interdictors” of the country’s rotational and resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

“This aggressive action stems from China’s greed and unfounded claim that these waters belong to them based on their imaginary dash line,” he said.

Rozul Reef, he said, is well within the country’s 200-nautical mile EEZ “since it is located at approximately 128 nautical miles” at the southern end of Recto (Reed) Bank in the northeastern portion of the KIG in Palawan.

The reef is a known haven for different species of fish and other marine life, thanks to the natural coral reef that grew around it, which serves as their shelter.

In September last year, the PCG reported “extensive” damage to the seabed of Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal, areas frequented by the Chinese militia in the WPS.

“The results of these surveys showed that the marine ecosystem in the subject WPS features appeared lifeless, with minimal to no signs of life,” Tarriela said.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines reported that the coral reefs at Rozul “have been thoroughly harvested” by Chinese militia ships.

Divers had said, “There’s nothing left in the area.”

Philippine authorities suspected the swarming of Chinese vessels in the area “had something to do” with the “extensive damage” to the Rozul Reef corals.

Beijing and Manila have a long history of maritime territorial disputes in the strategic South China Sea, and in recent months, their vessels have repeatedly confronted each other near contested reefs.

A 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling favored the Philippines in its case against China concerning the SCS, invalidating major aspects of China’s expansive claims, including the controversial nine-dash line, land reclamation efforts, and other activities within Philippine waters.