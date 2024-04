LATEST

Rice inflation

LOOK: On Saturday, a vendor set up a rice display at Cartimar Market in Pasay City. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday that the increase in rice prices, a household staple, will last until July of this year. At a press conference, PSA chief Claire Dennis Mapa reported that rice inflation rose to 24.4% in March, up from 23.7% in February. | via Dianne Bacelonia