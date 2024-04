LATEST

Rain or Shine head-to-head vs Blackwater

LOOK: Rain or Shine takes down Blackwater, 110-103, in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium. Andrei Caracut #14 of Rain or Shine Elasto Painters scored a shoot against Jame Ryan Sena #31 of Blackwater Bosing, in a head-to-head game during the PBA Philippine Cup at Ninoy Aquino Stadium. | via Joey Sanchez Mendoza