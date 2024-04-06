Mandaue, Cebu limit F2F classes until 11 a.m.

The cities of Mandaue and Cebu have started implementing face-to-face classes starting from 6 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m. to safeguard the welfare of students and teachers against the rising summer heat index in the country.

The measure was put in place instead of suspending in-school classes altogether, officials of the cities had said. After 11 a.m., classes may be undertaken using the modular system used during the pandemic.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes told DAILY TRIBUNE he signed Executive Order 18 to implement blended learning classes from kindergarten to high school in public schools.

The set up would remain in effect from 4 to 30 April this year.

He said the scheme was reached based on consultations with schools heads, teachers, parents and other stakeholders last 3 April.

The mayor added it was agreed upon to shift from full face-to-face classes to a blend of partial face-to-face and modular modes as a “precautionary action to the increasing heat index.”

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, who has given schools the discretion to suspend face-to-face classes, has changed his mind. Instead, he has adopted Mandaue’s formula.

“I am now preparing an executive order to operationalize changing the time of going to school,” Rama said.

He pointed out that due to climate change and global warming causing extreme weather, there is a need to change the approach to keeping students safe. He urged the Department of Education to review its class suspension guidelines.

“If you talk about typhoons, there are Signals 1,2,3,4 and 5. There are guidelines for when classes will be suspended. But because of climate change, we need to revisit those guidelines,” Rama stressed.

He insisted that decisions to suspend classes during emergencies rests with the school heads. At least 22 Cebu municipalities and cities have already suspended in-person classes due to extreme heat.

The cities of Lapu-Lapu, Naga, Talisay, and Toledo have suspended face-to-face classes.

The towns of Liloan, Consolacion, San Fernando, Ronda, Minglanilla, Cordova, Poro(Camotes island), Asturias, Badian, Tuburan, Tabogon, Balamban, Sibonga, Medellin, Compostela, San Remigio and Tabuelan have also suspended in-school classes.

DepEd-7 Director Salustiano Jimenez said local governments possess the authority to suspend classes similar to the procedures during typhoons and other calamities.

He stressed that, aside from local chief executives, public and private school administrators also have the discretion and authority to transition to modular classes.

According to DepEd Order 37 of 2022, such decisions are permitted “in cases of unfavorable weather and environment, such as, but not limited to extremely high temperatures.