Man nabbed for statutory rape

STO. DOMINGO, Ilocos Sur — Operatives of the Sto. Domingo Municipal Police Station have arrested a 56-year-old man wanted for three counts of statutory rape and a complaint for acts of lasciviousness.

P/Col. Darnell Dulnuan said the wanted man was a small-town lottery collector. He was listed as a Top 3 Regional Most Wanted Person.

The arrest occurred in Barangay Calay-ab, Sto. Domingo, Ilocos Sur, with the assistance of various police units. The suspect was taken to the Magsingal District Hospital for a medical examination.