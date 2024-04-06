Man nabbed for statutory rape
STO. DOMINGO, Ilocos Sur — Operatives of the Sto. Domingo Municipal Police Station have arrested a 56-year-old man wanted for three counts of statutory rape and a complaint for acts of lasciviousness.
P/Col. Darnell Dulnuan said the wanted man was a small-town lottery collector. He was listed as a Top 3 Regional Most Wanted Person.
The arrest occurred in Barangay Calay-ab, Sto. Domingo, Ilocos Sur, with the assistance of various police units. The suspect was taken to the Magsingal District Hospital for a medical examination.
