LTO orders swift distribution of OR/CR, plates

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Friday has issued guidelines to Accredited Manufacturers, Importers, Assemblers, Dealers and Other Entities to fast-track the distribution of Official Receipt/Certificate of Registration, license plates and the Radio Frequency Identification of newly-bought motor vehicles.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza II said that there is a need for MAIRDOEs to observe the five-day rule in the release of the documents, the RFIDs and the license plates to the owners.

The memorandum also disclosed that the online submission of documentary requirements must be done in two days while the payment after approval of the new registration transaction must be done in one day.

Meantime, the receipt of the OR, CR, plate/s and RFIDs should be done within three days and owners must be informed immediately of the availability of the OR/CR, RFIDs and the license plates for distribution.

“We already simplified the entire process in accordance with the LTO Citizen’s Charter in order to address the numerous complaints about the delay in the release of the documents and license plates,” Mendoza said.

“The guideline has long been in place, the memorandum to the MAIRDOEs is just a reiteration that they must observe the fast transaction and release because it is the LTO that is taking the blame when in fact it should not,” he added.

Mendoza also directed all MAIRDOEs to submit a bi-monthly report to the LTO as part of the agency’s monitoring process.

He warned that appropriate fines and penalties shall be in case there would be a failure to comply with the provisions of the memorandum.

“Car dealers must release the OR/CR and the license plates within the prescribed time by the LTO. Our regional directors down to the District Office heads must ensure the compliance of the dealers,” Mendoza said.