Lovers strolling around

LOOK: Couples wander around Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach on Saturday. Couples delay or deprioritize having children due to their perceived lack of financial capacity and insufficient income due to the economic uncertainties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Commission on Population and Development (CPD). In "Fertility Decline during the Covid-19 Pandemic," a qualitative study conducted by the Philippine Statistical Research and Training Institute for the CPD, it was discovered that couples' decision not to have children during the pandemic increased the acceptability of modern family planning methods. | via Dianne Bacelonia