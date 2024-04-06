E-jeepneys: Chavit tapping Korean tech

Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson will offer as many as 100,000 units of electric jeepneys each year once accredited by the government to produce them.

Singson said mass production of the e-jeepneys could proceed, together with the construction of solar charging stations at transport terminals.

He added that several transport groups have already approached him to avail of the e-jeepneys to use Korean technology.

“The modernization of jeepneys has been planned by the government for a long time; if I’m not mistaken during the time of President GMA [Gloria Macapagal Arroyo] and all other presidents,” he said.

“The modernization of jeepneys is an old program. It could not be implemented due to lack of funds,” Singson said during a media forum in San Juan City.

He said the prototypes will arrive on 17 May, and will be mass-produced once approved. The testing of the gears, brake and other parts will be done in Korea, he explained.

Singson revealed he is also banking on Russian technology to manufacture a modern aircraft using a Chevrolet car engine running on diesel or gasoline, and without needing airports to take off or land. He envisioned the plane taking off or landing on sand or grass.

“Such an airplane would help the tourism industry of the Philippines,” Singson said. “Fiberglass technology can now be used in the manufacture of modern vehicles, which is environment-friendly.”

According to Singson, this is the first time that modern jeepneys are being made available to drivers at a low cost, with no down payment or interest. He said he volunteered to help.