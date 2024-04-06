DoH: All 89 human rabies cases died

The Department of Health (DoH) revealed yesterday it has logged 89 human rabies cases as of 16 March, two percent lower compared to the reported number of cases in the same period last year.

All human rabies cases resulted in 100 percent fatalities, it added. Thus, animal bites should always involve immediate medical intervention, animal bite experts have warned.

SOCCSKSARGEN (South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos City) reported the highest number of cases at 12, followed by CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) and Bicol Region, with 11 cases apiece.

Eighty-two cases or 92 percent, were from dog bites, five cases were from cat bites, and the remaining two were from other animals.

One case involved a fully vaccinated animal, 40 cases involved unvaccinated animals, while the remaining 48 were with animals of unknown vaccination status.

There were no reported cases of cattle/livestock-to-human rabies transmission in the Philippines.

Based on the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Animal Industry, dog-to-cattle/pig transmission was reported in the provinces of Romblon and Marinduque.

The DoH earlier clarified that humans cannot contract rabies by eating infected meat.