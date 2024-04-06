Davao City Bypass Construction Project now 80% done — DPWH

The 45-kilometer Davao City Bypass Construction Project is 80 percent done, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported Saturday.

The project, which will begin in Barangay Sirawan, Toril in Davao City and will end at Barangay JP Laurel in Panabo City, is the country's first-ever long-distance mountain tunnel aimed at enhancing connectivity and accessibility in Davao City.

"The Unified Project Management Office - Roads Management Cluster 1 (UPMO-RMC I) together with joint venture contractor, Shimizu-Ulticon-Takenaka, has completed about 80 percent of the tunnel excavation activities and now undergoing concrete lining and waterproofing for north and south portals," DPWH said in a statement.

Contract Package I-1 has a total estimated cost of P13.23 billion to be financed by a loan agreement between the government of the Philippines and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

It is one of the subdivided three contract packages under Package 1 targeted to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, Contract Package I-3 will complement Contract Package I-1 involving the construction of the 5.6-kilometer, four-lane road with one bridge, two cut and cover tunnels, 12 culverts, and one overpass, which started its civil works last December 2023.

Contract Package 1-2, on the other hand, has its contract agreement for the civil works underway, after the Letter of Acceptance and the Notice of Award were subsequently issued last November 2023.

Another section of the bypass project under Package 2 is locally funded by GOP and is subdivided into three contract packages.

The DPWH said the Contract Package II-1 involves the construction of a 1.28-kilometer, four-lane road and seven bridges with a total length of 1.26-kilometer under contract with the Cavite Ideal International Construction and Development Corporation in a joint venture with Wee Eng Construction Inc., and Coastland Construction and Development Corporation, currently accomplished at 36 percent, targeted to be finished in the first quarter of 2026.

Additionally, the implementation of Contract Package II-2 covers the 3.52-kilometer component of the bypass project in consortium with AIMM Builder & Construction Supply, Nationstar Development Corporation, and China Road and Bridge Corporation posting civil work accomplishments of 14 percent from the onset of their mobilization phase in August 2023.

Furthermore, the remaining 9.7-kilometer road and bridges under Contract Package II-3, completing the Davao City Bypass Project is scheduled for procurement this third quarter of 2024.

The Davao City Bypass Project has an estimated total cost of P46.80 Billion with the construction supervision in a joint venture of Nippon Koei Co., Ltd., Katahira and Engineers International, and Nippon Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd. in association with Philkoei International, Inc.