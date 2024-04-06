Copyright deal seeks inclusive protection

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) have sealed an agreement that seeks to encourage inventors to produce more world-renowned Philippine brands and strengthen copyright protection by going to the grassroots,

IPOPHL plans to offer inclusive incentive packages, especially its Juan for the World (JFTW) program that targets micro, small and medium enterprises.

“IPOPHL looks forward to a stronger partnership with PCCI to empower our MSMEs to compete in the global arena. As such, we look forward to PCCI’s support in assisting MSMEs to register to our JFTW program which encourages our entrepreneurs to protect their trademark abroad,” IPOPHL director general Rowel Barba said in an address at the event on Friday.

Under the MoA, PCCI and its members may sponsor at least the basic fee of an applicant’s international application under the Madrid Protocol through the JFTW program.

The Madrid Protocol is the venue for global copyright protection but the basic fee could cost at least 625 Swiss francs or about P39,000.

The move is part of IPOPHL’s broader goal to make more businesses competitive globally through trademarks.

IPOPHL partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry’s Export Marketing Bureau earlier this year to provide broader support to exporters in protecting their IP rights in the international market.

The MoA mandates IPOPHL to assist the PCCI’s sponsored applicants under the JFTW program by enabling them on branding and trademark protection, waiving the handling fee for the Madrid Protocol application, and providing advisory assistance until their registrations are approved.

Moreover, the MoA stipulates that the PCCI commits to bringing more women entrepreneurs and women-led MSMEs to protect their brands through the Juana Make Mark Program, which waives filing fees to eligible MSMEs.

Inclusive protection

The MoA also provided that the PCCI promotes IP registration and the optimal use of the copyright system; supports enforcement initiatives to combat piracy and counterfeiting and involves IPOPHL in programs and activities that promote IP as valuable business tools.

According to PCCI executive vice president Ferdinand Ferrer, informing the communities about the importance of IP is crucial in making more MSMEs competitive.

“Whenever you travel across the country, you can see that there is something different with these MSMEs, that there is that asset of creativity and branding,” Ferrer indicated.

“Unfortunately, there are challenges in explaining why they must protect their brands, enforce their IP rights, and respect the rights of others. So, this MoA is a very welcome development to our longstanding partnership with IPOPHL,” he pointed out.

Commercializing innovations

Both MoA signatories will conduct the Alfredo M. Yao IP Awards, an annual event jointly conducted by IPOPHL and PCCI since 2009. The competition aims to recognize innovative technologies that help the country realize its economic goals.

IPOPHL deputy director general Ann Claire Cabochan, who was one of the judges in last year’s AMY IP Awards, commended the PCCI for its continued work to bring more innovations to the market.

“We admire the PCCI for striving to help our local innovators commercialize their IP and technologies. This is a big step that we must take to highlight the brilliance of our Filipino innovators,” Cabochan added.