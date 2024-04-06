Chinese Coast Guard harasses Filipino fishing boats in WPS anew

The Philippine Coast Guard on Saturday said two China Coast Guard (CCG) ships have reportedly "harassed" Filipino fishing boats in the vicinity waters of Rozul (Iroquois) Reef in the Kalayaan Island Group, internationally known as the Spratly Islands in the West Philippine Sea.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, Coast Guard spokesperson for WPS, said the fishing boats were "voluntarily" supporting a maritime operation being jointly conducted by the PCG and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in the area last 4 April.

"The Chinese Coast Guard vessels went as far as pretending to man their water cannons and threatening the Filipino fishermen," he said.

He added that China was demonstrating "unlawful behavior aimed at depriving the Filipinos of their rights to access the resources in our Exclusive Economic Zone."

Tarriela also noted that the two CCG vessels, 21551 and 21556, were the "usual interdictors" to the country’s rotational and resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal.

"This aggressive action stems from China's greed and unfounded claim that these waters belong to them based on their imaginary dashed line," he said.

Tarriela underscored that the Rozul Reef is well within the country’s 200-nautical mile EEZ "since it is located at approximately 128 nautical miles," at the southern end of Recto (Reed) Bank in the northeastern portion of KIG in Palawan.

The reef was known as a haven for different species of fish and other marine life, thanks to the natural coral reef that grew around it which served as their shelter.

In September of last year, the PCG reported "extensive" damage on the seabed of Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal, areas frequented by the Chinese militia in the WPS.

"The results of these surveys showed that the marine ecosystem in the subject WPS features appeared lifeless, with minimal to no signs of life," Tarriela previously said.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines also reported that the coral reefs in Rozul "have been thoroughly harvested" by Chinese militia ships.

The divers claimed, "There’s nothing left in the area."

The Philippine authorities suspected that the "extensive damage" in the corals surrounding Rozul Reef "had something to do" with the swarming of the Chinese vessels in the area.