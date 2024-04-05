Webflow chooses Pinoy developer as ambassador

Webflow, an American company based in San Francisco that provides software as a service for website building and hosting, has chosen a Filipino web developer to be its brand ambassador to spread the company's vision to the Philippines and hone more talents.

Unlike any other platforms, Webflow cannot be easily attacked by any known web viruses, Richard Pines, CEO of Web Powerhouse Inc. and Webflow Ambassador, said

“Webflow is a big software company in the US, and they appointed me here as an ambassador. Webflow is a (really) good platform, unlike WordPress, it can be attacked by viruses. But for Webflow, it is the perfect opposite because it is a close platform. After all, it does not use plugins. I teach Webflow here in the Philippines, we run events,” Pines said in a media interview.

Web Powerhouse, powered by Webflow which Pines is running, already has 30 employees from zero in the span of 8 months.

“We are serving international clients such as the US, Australia, London, and Canada. We build websites for marketing agencies. To date, we have 10 clients right now and these clients we have are very close to us. They are bringing customers to us, for about 30 websites a month. For a couple of years, we have done more than 300 websites engaged in marketing,” Pines told reporters virtually.

Without Webflow, Pines said they were turning over websites at a 6-month timeline.

“Now we can turn around a website within a week. And, I can do a full-blown website within three hours and that is how fast it is. This tool is what I could say has been the reason we were able to scale our agency from 0-30+ people a month,” he said.

Web Powerhouse, according to its website, is a passionate team of web developers leading the Webflow movement in the Philippines.

Founded in 2020, its mission is to elevate the bar for web design and quality, crafting digital experiences that inspire and engage.

“We believe in collaboration, innovation, and continuous learning, and we're committed to making a positive impact on both our clients and the community,” Pines said.