LATEST

TUPAD beneficiaries get their IDs

LOOK: Beneficiaries of Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) Program gather in San Miguel, Manila to collect their identification cards on Friday, 5 April 2024. The TUPAD program is a community-based assistance package aimed at providing livelihood support to disadvantaged and displaced workers. | via Yummie Dingding