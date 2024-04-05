Sustainable designs and innovations for a greener future

By its very nature, the construction industry is a big user of natural resources. With the growing concern about the finite nature of resources and climate change, there is increasing pressure on the construction space to promote sustainable practices and innovative designs that reduce their environmental impact.

PHILCONSTRUCT LUZON 2024 kicked off at the SMX Convention Center in Clark, Pampanga, on 4 to 6 April to banner the theme “Building Tomorrow with Sustainable Practices and Technology Innovations.”

“With each passing year, PHILCONSTRUCT LUZON serves as a platform of opportunity, offering promising prospects and advancements for our industry. I am genuinely excited about the possibilities that await us and encourage each of you to fully immerse yourselves in the wealth of knowledge and expertise on display at the exhibition,” said Ruben Cueto, chairman of Philconstruct 2024 Series.

The three-day event highlights a TECHNOFORUM that will cover a series of topics spanning regional building developments, sustainable urban development strategies, success stories, and exemplary practices in construction projects by professionals and CEO’s.

“From intricate infrastructure projects to housing programs, our endeavors have left an indelible mark,” added Junn Elepano, president of the Philippine Constructors Association. “Join us as we pave the way for a brighter, more sustainable future in Philippine construction.”

Anticipated participants include industry professionals, government representatives, top exhibitors, and stakeholders from key sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, energy, HVAC/R, and construction coming from all over Northern Luzon.

With over 300 exhibitors and an estimated 7,000 visitors per day, PHILCONSTRUCT LUZON 2024 offers a rich collection of opportunities, including a comprehensive exhibition, technical seminars, extensive networking avenues, and live product demonstrations. Organized by the Philippine Constructors Association, the PHILCONSTRUCT expo series unfolds across four strategic locations in 2024, spanning Pampanga, Cebu, Davao, and Metro Manila.

As PHILCONSTRUCT commemorates its 35th anniversary, it pledges to champion a legacy of fostering innovation and green transitions within the Philippine construction landscape.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his message of endorsement for the PHILCONSTRUCT 2024 Series, articulated, “May this event reflect our shared vision of providing Filipinos with sturdy, resilient, and comfortable infrastructure systems and safe spaces that will help them reach their full potential. I sincerely hope we will foster stronger collaboration and remain united as we build a future defined by smart, innovative, and sustainable practices.”

For additional details and complimentary registration for PHILCONSTRUCT Luzon 2024, please visit www.event.philconstructevents.com. This event series is orchestrated by Global-Link MP Events International Inc. in collaboration with the Ayala Foundation Inc., harnessing their various programs dedicated to Education, Sustainable Livelihood and Patriotism.