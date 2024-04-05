Super Marco makes successful use of Roger in gold lane, AP Bren looks forward to ECHO showdown

Defending MPL champion AP Bren relied on unorthodox tactics to trample Omega and continue its winning streak on Week 3 Day 1 of MPL Season 13 this Friday evening at Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati City.

AP Bren, the reigning M-Series world champion, saw Roger played in the gold lane by Super Marco and Masha as roamer by Owgwen.

Though unorthodox and rarely done in competitive play, AP Bren emerged flawless in the series beating Omega via sweep.

"Roger is my main hero so I am well-practiced," Super Marco quipped after the match.

A clash of titans will take place tomorrow as AP Bren, currently atop the ladder with a 5-0 record, will play against fellow world champion ECHO, also unbeaten in the ongoing season.

"I think it is going to be a good match because both [teams[ are undefeated," said former ECHO coach and now AP Bren technical coach Trebor."

Earlier in the day, RSG PH snapped its three-game losing streak with a sweep over Minana Evos to improve its record to 2-3.