Phl-US-Japan trilateral summit aims for regional peace, DFA says

The Philippines is hopeful that the upcoming trilateral summit with the United States and Japan will lead to safer and more open navigation in the South China Sea (SCS), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Acting Deputy Undersecretary Hans Mohaimin Siriban said.

Siriban said this in a pre-departure briefing at Malacañan on Friday as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be in Washington, DC, from 11 to 12 April to meet with US President Joseph Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

"Our hope is that this trilateral cooperation will also help capacitate the Philippines in terms of more training on maritime security, training on capacity-building not just training of personnel but also, possibly, more cooperation on equipment," Siriban said.

He emphasized that the Philippines envisions "an integrated package, integrated suite of projects that will help enhance our capability to be interoperable with our partners, with our allies."

This, Siriban said, will promote "a more conducive environment to allow our people to travel and do their livelihoods in our seas."

The official clarified that the summit is not intended to form a new "Big 3" alliance in the region.

"This trilateral cooperation should be seen as something that will complement existing mechanisms in the region to help promote greater peace and prosperity for all of us," Siriban explained.

Siriban further mentioned that the trilateral summit is focused on economic cooperation without necessarily "poking the bear."

"This trilateral cooperation is not directed at any country. It is, really, a deepening of existing strong bilateral alliances that we have had and, of course, if you look at the areas of discussion that are being looked at, the primary focus, really, is on economic cooperation — building on economic resilience," Siriban said.

"We are looking at an expanded platform where we can look at synergies where our three countries can cooperate in enhancing the economic resilience of the Philippines, especially in the areas of strategic and critical infrastructure," Siriban added.

Siriban also mentioned that the trilateral summit represents a significant step in the deepening of Philippine relations with both the United States and Japan.

"Every meeting... they follow up, they build on earlier meetings. This is very significant. It shows the deepening of the bilateral partnerships that we've had," Siriban said.

The summit signifies the commitment of the Philippines, US, and Japan to the rules-based international order in the SCS.

"We appreciate the support that Japan and the US and many other countries have shown for our position," Siriban said. He reiterated the Philippines' stance on resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

US-Phl bilateral talks, business meetings on the table

Siriban also mentioned that Marcos will also have a bilateral meeting with US President Biden to discuss economic cooperation and security concerns. He is expected to meet with US Defense Secretary Austin and engage with business leaders during his visit.

While details of agreements are still under wraps, a joint vision statement is expected to be issued following the trilateral summit.

Siriban added that Marcos is expected to depart Washington D.C. shortly after his meetings on 12 April.