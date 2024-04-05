When a pet goes missing, its owner will go the extra mile to find it. “Missing” notices with the image of the pet would be posted around the neighborhood and spread on social media.

Cherly of Missouri, USA lost her cat while visiting Florida in January. She spent two months in the Sunshine State searching for him before returning home empty-handed. Fortunately, there are many pet lovers who go out of their way to bring missing pets back to their owners.

Weeks later, Cherly got a call from a Florida company that finds missing pets, telling her that her beloved Benson was found and would be flown home, ABC Action News reports. The Pet Resource Center was able to identify Benson and its owner through an embedded microchip under its skin.

When Tony Cavallaro of Hamburg, New York lost his pet a few weeks ago, a neighborhood bar put a sign with the words “Bring Albert Home” on its front lawn.

The Pour House also made and sold $15 and $20 shirts printed with a similar message to raise money to bring Albert home.

“We just feel like Albert needs to be brought home,” said Pour House bartender Adam Ranger, WKBW reports.

Neighbors and friends of the depressed Cavallaro were very supportive as he had his pet for more than 30 years.

“My house doesn’t feel like a home any longer,” said Cavallaro after his pet was taken away by authorities, according to WKBW.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation had seized the 11-foot, 750-pound alligator from Cavallaro’s home as his license to keep the reptile as a pet had expired and he violated a prohibition on public contact with the animal for letting visitors, including children, get near it.