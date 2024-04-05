OFW recounts Taiwan quake experience

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Hualien recounted his frightful experience following the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that rocked Taiwan Wednesday morning.

In a radio interview, Bryan Roger Calocar shared he just finished his shift at work and he was preparing breakfast when the earthquake occurred near 8:00 a.m.

"Dito po kasi sa Taiwan pagkamay ganyan pong calamity, mayroon po silang alert sa cellphone. Once na nag-vibrate po yun, kasama na niya yung impact ng lindol (Because here in Taiwan, when there's such a calamity, they have an alert on the cellphone. Once it vibrates, it includes the impact of the earthquake)," Calocar said.

"Nung una po medyo malakas, palibhasa po sanay na kami sa ganun. Parang binalewala lang po namin. Pero yung pangalawa niya pong impact, as in malakas na talaga kaya natakot na po kami at nagpasya na kaming bumaba at nakita po namin yung mga tao nagbababaan sa hagdan (At first it was quite strong, and since we're used to it, we just ignored it. But the second impact, it was really strong and that's when we decided to go down and we saw the people going down the stairs)," he added.

Calocar said there are aftershocks still rattling Taiwan after the quake.

"Based po sa [record] ng government is 28 aftershocks, pero yung inaano po namin nasa 48 yung dineclare ng government na aftershocks (Based on the government's record, there are 28 aftershocks, but what we are saying is that the government declared 48 aftershocks)," he continued.

"Pero hindi pa po yun natatapos kasi nagkaroon po ulit ng alert yung government na by 10:00 a.m., magkakaroon pa ulit ng mas malakas na [aftershock]. Kaya nung bumaba po ulit kami ng 10:00 a.m., pero wala naman po. Kaso nung pag-akyat po namin mga 10:20, yun ganun naman po kaya nagbabaan po ulit yung mga tao (But it wasn't finished yet because the government had issued another alert by 10:00 a.m., there will be another stronger aftershock. So when we went down again at 10:00 a.m., there was nothing. But when we went up at around 10:20 a.m., there was an aftershock so people started coming down again)," he added.

Calocar said they are slowly coming back to work and noted that he has no plans to go back yet to the Philippines.

"Wala naman pong nagbabalak umuwi kasi isa pa po yung kailangan namin ng trabaho para sa pamilya kaya sapalaran na lang din. Siguro po ang kailangan na lang din yung dobleng pag-iingat at pagsunod sa safety precautions (No one is planning to go home because we still need a job for our family, so let's see. Maybe we just need to take care of ourselves more and follow safety precautions)," he added.

According to the Department of Migrant Workers, the tremor affected about 5,000 Filipinos in Taiwan.

There are 159,480 Filipinos in Taiwan; 150,666 of whom are OFWs.

The death toll from Wednesday's 7.4-magnitude earthquake, the strongest tremor that hit Taiwan in 25 years, rose to 12, with over 1,000 people injured.