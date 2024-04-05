NPA killed in latest Northern Samar clash

TACLOBAN CITY, Leyte — A member of the communist New People’s Army was killed while another was captured in an encounter with the Philippine Army in the hinterlands of Northern Samar early morning on Wednesday.

A report of the 8th Infantry Batallion said the clash happened in Barangay Osmeña, Las Navas, Northern Samar while troops from the 19th Infantry Battalion were conducting a focused military operation following information provided by a concerned civilian that a group of armed men was in the barangay extorting residents.

Ligayo also reiterated his call to the remaining NPA members to lay down their arms and return to the folds of the law.

The armed men were believed to be members of the Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit, Sub-Regional Committee Emporium, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee led by a certain Mario Sevillano, alias Durok.

The exchange of fire lasted for about 20 minutes, and the communist guerillas retreated, leaving one member dead, a wounded member, and two M16 rifles and personal belongings.

The slain NPA member was identified by their former comrades as Adel Cabides alias Hipolito and the wounded rebel as Jessie Robinacio alias Tadok, who was immediately given first aid by the soldiers.

Lieutenant Colonel Marvin Maraggun, commanding officer of the 19IB, commended and expressed his gratitude for the support of the Local Task Force ELCAC of Las Navas, and the cooperation of communities from Barangays Cuenco, Capotoan, and Osmeña of Las Navas.

“The timely information provided by concerned citizens regarding the presence and extortion activities of armed rebels indicates that the community fully realized that they also have a responsibility in solving the problem of insurgency,” Maraggun said.

Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, commander of 8ID, extended his sympathy to the family and friends of Cabides.

“I have ordered the ground Commander to bring down the body, give him respect, and ensure a decent preparation for his burial before delivering him to his family once we have confirmed his identity,” Ligayo said.

Ligayo also reiterated his call to the remaining NPA members to lay down their arms and return to the folds of the law.