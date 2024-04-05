No ransomware attack — DICT

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has downplayed the recent cyberattack on the Department of Science and Technology’s (DoST) servers, saying the stolen data was not as significant as the hackers had claimed.

In a press briefing Thursday, DICT Assistant Secretary Renato Paraiso said only two terabytes (TB) worth of data were compromised — much lower than the previous reports of 25TB.

“What we discovered and what we are looking at is around two terabytes, 25 terabytes is a bit embellished. I would understand mostly why people would say that, why they would try to exaggerate their (hackers’) claims,” Paraiso said.

He said the hackers exaggerated the numbers to deceive the public into believing that it could substantially shake up government services.

Paraiso, however, did not downplay the seriousness of the cyberattack, saying it needed to be resolved immediately, although its impact on the organization was not that extensive.

On Wednesday, the DoST website was attacked by hackers believed to be operating within the country. According to reports, the agency’s personnel encountered a situation similar to a typical ransomware hack, where their systems were inaccessible.

Paraiso explained that in such incidents, the data is encrypted to restrict access, and the hackers demand compensation in exchange for the encryption key.

“Since we have yet to receive a ransom demand, we cannot conclude that this is a ransomware attack, unlike what happened with PhilHealth when hackers presented immediate demands,” he said.

Anti-oligarch message

The cyberattack was allegedly perpetrated by a group of hackers identifying themselves as “Ph1ns.” They left a message on the DoST website that reads: “This Site is Seized by the Filipino People! Political dynasties and their oligarch allies do not represent the interests of the 99 percent of Filipino people.”

DoST personnel have regained partial access to their network, prompting the DICT to deploy a team to help them regain full control of the system.

The DICT has isolated the systems and devices that may have been affected by the attack and inspected the WiFi network as a cybersecurity measure, adding that it can only launch a full investigation once the system is up and running at full capacity.

No need for public outcry

Amid the recent cyberattacks on government websites, the DICT assured the public that they need not worry about the potential effects on their daily lives.

“It’s not necessary to worry. We have a working DICT, and as for the scientists whose data was compromised, I think they also have their products and creations in mind, and these are registered anyway,” Paraiso said.

“I think that if there are any effects, they are manageable. The impact is not that huge,” he added.

Paraiso said the situation was under control.

Cyberdefense intensified

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced on Thursday that it was boosting its cyber defense capabilities to help neutralize cyber threats in the country.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, in an online interview, said the military will invest in technology and personnel, including upgrades to the AFP cyber infrastructure; invest in cutting-edge cybersecurity tools and software; and provide specialized training to its personnel.

“The AFP is enhancing its cyber capabilities through a combination of modernization efforts and strategic investments in technology, training, and partnerships,” Padilla said.

She said the AFP was also collaborating with other government agencies, international partners, and private sector experts to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats as it was encouraging cyber professionals to join the ranks or become reservists.

Padilla said that dedicated cyber units like the AFP Cyber Group and sub-units within the Army, Navy, and Air Force augment the cyber security force and beef up their defenses against cyberattacks.