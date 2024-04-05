Marcos, Biden meet next week

The bilateral meeting between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US President Joe Biden will take place on 11 April to signal a new phase of the strengthened relations between the Philippines and the US, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año revealed on Thursday.

Año said the meeting is expected to delve into regional security concerns, economic cooperation and collaborative efforts in addressing climate change.

Marcos’ visit will culminate in a trilateral meeting that will include Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Año said the US trip is simply a continuation of their previous engagements.

“I think it is just a sequel of the state visit in May last year, the programs that were discussed with the different agencies and departments of the US and Philippine sides,” Año said, underlining the ongoing dialogue and cooperation between the two nations across various sectors.

Año said among the agenda in the talks will be the South China Sea issue.

Last month, the White House confirmed that Biden will host Marcos and Kishida in a trilateral summit in Washington this April to discuss economic relations and the Indo-Pacific concerns.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the three leaders “will discuss cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth and emerging technologies, advance clean energy supply chains and climate cooperation, and to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.”

Overlapping territorial claims among multiple nations, including China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Taiwan have been a contentious issue in the region.

New Japan envoy meets PBBM

President Marcos welcomed new Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya as he presented his credentials at Malacañang.

Endo vowed to further deepen the strategic partnership between both nations through cooperation in a wide range of areas such as security, the economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

Marcos, on the other hand, extended a warm welcome to Endo and described the ties between the Philippines and Japan as the strongest ever.

The President also expressed confidence the relationship will be elevated to greater heights with a close cooperation under Endo.

Following his Palace visit, Endo made his way to Rizal Park where he laid a wreath at the monument to the national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal.