Loyzaga distances from land ownership allegations in Coron, Busuanga

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga on Friday distanced herself to the allegations made by Senator Raffy Tulfo that her family owns a ranch in Coron and Busuanga in Palawan.

In a statement, Yulo-Loyzaga said Tulfo has false allegations and clarified that the Busuanga Pasture Reserve "has always been government-owned."

"The Yulo family has never owned this land and has no interest in owning it," she said.

Yulo-Loyzaga said her family is also not a party to negotiations being undertaken by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) for the utilization or distribution of the Busuanga Pasture Reserve.

"I hope that this puts to rest all false allegations that came out only after I joined the DENR and started cleaning up the place to make sure only public interest prevails and is served," she said.

Tulfo has already filed a resolution seeking an investigation into the alleged conflict of interest involving Loyzaga's family's supposed ownership of around 40,000 hectares of forests and ancestral domain in Palawan.

Tulfo filed proposed Senate Resolution 985 after a column on the 3 April issue of the Philippine Star indicating that the Yulo King Ranch "stands accused of land grabbing" in Coron and Busuanga in Palawan.

The article indicated that the Yulo family came to own the land in 1976, which allegedly goes against Proclamation 1387 promulgated in 1975 under then-President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Proclamation 1387 pertained to the establishment of a pasture reserve in Busuanga.

"The Secretary of DENR has been charged with the formidable duty of ensuring the management and conservation of the country's natural resources and protected areas against exploitation," Tulfo said in his resolution.

"Such allegations could undermine public trust in the DENR and affect its capability to effectively fulfill its mandate of making unbiased decisions regarding issues of similar nature, as well as protecting the environment and natural resources of the country," he added.

Tulfo explained the need to investigate these allegations thoroughly "to ensure that public officials adhere to the highest ethical standards", safeguard the public interest, and maintain trust in public institutions.