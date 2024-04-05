LATEST

Light vehicles on Manila roads

LOOK: E-trikes, e-bikes, and other light vehicles traverse along Divisoria, Manila on April 05, 2024. Starting April 15, a ban on tricycles, pushcarts, pedicabs, kuligligs, e-bikes, e-trikes, and light electric vehicles is enforced on national roads in Metro Manila, including circumferential and radial roads, in line with MMDA Regulation No.24-002 Series of 2024. This measure is implemented due to the rising number of light electric vehicles on the roads and the increasing incidence of road crashes involving them. Violators face a P2,500 fine, and unregistered drivers without licenses risk having their vehicles confiscated and impounded. The ban encompasses major roads such as Recto Avenue, Epifanio delos Santos Avenue, and Quezon Avenue/ Commonwealth Avenue, among others. | via Yummie Dingding