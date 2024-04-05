Lacuna backs PDL livelihood programs

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna graced the launching of a project aimed at giving hope to Manila’s persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) as they reintegrate back into their respective communities.

The project, dubbed “Kariton ng Bagong Buhay at Pag-Asa” and “Padyak para sa Pagbabago” was initiated by Judge Maria Sophia Tirol Solidum-Taylor.

Lacuna said the project is part of the “After Care Program” for those who were temporarily detained at the Manila City Jail.

Lacuna urged the PDLs not to give up hope and to trust in their own abilities.

“Hold on to your faith in God and trust in your own abilities,” Lacuna said.

The Manila mayor also lauded the efforts of Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) regional director Clint Russel Tangeres and Jail Superintendent Lino Soriano of the Manila City Jail.

Lacuna expressed optimism that the project will provide the PDLs with the hope they need to start a new chapter in their lives once they are released.

“This ‘Kariton ng Bagong Buhay at Pag-asa’ and ‘Padyak para sa Pagbabago’ is a simple opportunity that will provide a livelihood for those who will receive it,” Lacuna said, adding that there are also livelihood and skills training programs offered by TESDA, as well as the Alternative Learning System of DepEd Manila, which are being conducted inside the Manila City Jail.

Lacuna said she believes that the PDLs are all but victims of circumstances and situations that were unavoidable, which is why the government is doing its best to help and guide them towards reformation.