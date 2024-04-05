LATEST

Honoring gallantry and heroism

LOOK: The Department of National Defense and the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office, in partnership with several government agencies, hold a traditional sunrise ceremony and wreath-laying ceremony on Friday, 5 April 2024, at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City. The event marks the beginning of the 82nd Araw ng Kagitingan and this year's Philippine Veterans Week. This year's theme, "Pagpaparangal sa Kagitingan ng mga Beterano: Saligan ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino," pays tribute to the bravery and heroism of Filipino veterans. | via King Rodriguez