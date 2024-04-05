Gwen suspends F2F classes

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Friday suspended all classes due to high heat index.

Memorandum No. 22-2024 said, " Due to the unusually high heat index in Cebu province, posing a risk to the well-being of our students, all classes are suspended until further notice. This decision aligns with similar suspensions declared by other Mayors within the province."

Meanwhile, Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) regional director Salustiano Jimenez, in a memorandum addressed to all Schools Division Superintendents in Cebu island, said, " Due to the high heat index experienced by the Island of Cebu, posing a risk to the well-being of the students, all face-to-face classes in schools within the Cebu island are suspended today until further notice."

"All schools are advised to shift to Alternative Delivery Mode. The concerned Schools Division Offices, through the Schools Division Superintendents, shall monitor schools implementing the modality and shall submit a report to the Regional Office," Jimenez cited in his memorandum dated 5 April 2024.

"This decision is in line with the declaration of the Office of the Governor of the Province of Cebu for the suspension of classes and the DepEd Order No. 37 , series of 2022, and Memorandum OUOPS No. 2024-04-02477," Jimenez added.

This, as Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes echoed Governor Garcia's suspension of all classes; thus, the 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. face-to-face classes in the city will not be implemented.