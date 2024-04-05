Greenfield District next urban playground

If you’re looking to refresh your active lifestyle, look no further than Greenfield District, where every corner is bursting with energy and activities that elevate urban living. Whether you're craving adrenaline-fueled adventures or moments of tranquility in the afterglow of a good workout, this lifestyle hub has got you covered.

Here's how Greenfield District creates a community that’s vibrant and alive at the heart of wellness -- and why that makes it the ultimate destination for people who value fun, connection, and a touch of greenery in their urban lifestyle.

Exciting lifestyle activities

Greenfield District caters to fitness enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike. From basketball to wall-climbing, the district is home to a wide range of sports facilities.

For basketball and volleyball fans, Gameville Ball Park is a ballpark that has two FIBA wooden basketball courts, which are both convertible to volleyball courts. Plus, the Sports Resto + Bar opening in April will be the perfect post-game spot.

Climb Central boasts of 750-square-meter wall climbing space, with a wide variety of routes and boulder problems, perfect for all kinds of wall climbers.

Known as the largest indoor climbing facility in the Philippines, Climb Central offers thrilling indoor wall-climbing experiences suitable for climbers of all skill levels, from newbies to experts, as long as you love the vertical challenges of the sport. Climbers will love its exciting routes and boulder courses, including its bouldering to the top rope, auto-belay, and lead climbing wall. Climb Central also consistently changes its routes and boulder problems so the climbers always have something new to try.

The refurbished warehouse is now home to three padel courts, a cafe, and an activity area. Play Padel is a 3,000-square-meter venue that welcomes individuals into the thrilling world of padel.

For those who love the fast-paced sport of Padel, the district houses Play Padel for you! It’s an indoor padel facility in the heart of Mandaluyong boasting three padel courts. The play space is open until midnight on weekends and has its own café for after-game hangouts. Play Padel conducts beginner padel clinics, various padel programs, and all-level tournaments to keep players engaged.

Obstacle Central, meanwhile, caters to those seeking high-intensity workouts and obstacle training. It focuses on obstacle course training, best for those seeking a more exciting path on their fitness journey. The facility has Spartan-grade obstacles, and patrons can engage with a line-up of coaches equipped with experience and certifications in the sport.

After a satisfying workout, you’ll likely be craving good food to fuel you. If you're seeking international flavors, local delicacies, or healthy fare, you'll find it all within walking distance from your favorite activity spots at The Hub.

The Hub, a 2,000-square-meter dining strip, is a culinary haven, offering an eclectic mix of restaurants to satisfy every palate. From cozy cafes serving artisanal coffee to upscale eateries offering gourmet cuisine, there's something for everyone.

Try the Blackwood Bistro, a New York-inspired gastro-pub and a favorite among expats. It also explores new and innovative concepts with the Vintage, a deli shop, a wine cellar, and a jazz bar; and the Red Rhino, a restaurant-cum-art bar that features art exhibits.

Greenfield District Central Park thrives on weekends, hosting a multitude of activities to gather individuals. Here, visitors reconnect with themselves, their loved ones, and nature!

You can also enjoy Greenfield District on your rest days. When you’re not working out, you can enjoy Greenfield District’s central park, where residents and visitors come together to relax, socialize, and connect.

The park serves as a gathering place for community events, like the Greenfield District Weekend Market, open every Saturday and Sunday, from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The district also regularly hosts other community activities like spoken poetry events, music gigs, community workouts, and yoga events.

Extending its commitment to wellness, Greenfield District also encourages its community to participate in Car-Free Sundays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. This allows residents and visitors alike to experience the streets in a new light, reclaiming public spaces for pedestrians and cyclists. It not only promotes wellness in movement but also fosters a sense of community as people come together to enjoy the car-free streets.

Those upholding an active lifestyle can find easy access to Greenfield District’s offerings right after they clock out from their office! For commuters, the district's strategic location provides swift access to public transportation networks, especially the MRT train, facilitating seamless journeys to homes, workplaces, and other destinations across the city. Major highways are also conveniently accessible, allowing for efficient travel by car or rideshare services.

With its dynamic active wellness offerings, choice dining options, and vibrant community spirit, Greenfield District is more than just a place to live—it's a destination where every day is an adventure. Experience being vibrant and alive at the heart of wellness in Mandaluyong only at Greenfield District.