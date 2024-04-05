DOH logs 89 human rabies cases

The Department of Health (DOH) has logged 89 human rabies cases as of 16 March.

This is two percent lower compared to the reported number of cases in the same period of last year.

All human rabies cases are fatalities, resulting in a 100 percent case fatality rate, the DOH noted.

Soccsksargen reports the highest number of cases with 12 cases.

This is followed by Calabarzon and Bicol Region with 11 cases each.

Eighty-two or 92 percent of cases report a history of dog bites, while five or five percent of cases have a history of cat bites, and the remaining two cases report a history of bites from other animals.

Among all the cases, one (one percent) case was reported that the biting animal was fully vaccinated, 40 (45 percent) cases were reported that the animal was unvaccinated, while the remaining 48 (54 percent) were cases with animals with unknown vaccination status.

Moreover, there are no reported cases of cattle/livestock-to-human transmission in the Philippines.

Based on the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Animal Industry, dog-to-cattle/pig transmission was reported in the provinces of Romblon and Marinduque.

The DOH earlier clarified that humans cannot contract rabies by eating infected meat.