DAR pressed to expedite release of GI rice

The Department of Agriculture has been pressed to double the efforts and expedite the release of ultra-low glycemic index (GI) rice, a safer alternative for Filipino rice lovers but worried about spiking their sugar levels.

Agri Partylist Rep. Wilbert Lee made the call on Thursday, citing reports that deaths caused by diabetes mellitus in the Philippines in 2023 were recorded at 14,416 cases, or 6.2 percent share, making it the country's fourth leading cause of death.

"It is not unknown to us that the Philippines is one of the leading rice consumers in the world. And since rice seems to be a permanent part of our diet, its connection to the number of people with diabetes in the country cannot be denied," Lee said.

Data from the International Diabetes Federation, of which the Philippine College of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism is a member, showed that 4,303,899 out of the total adult population of 66,754,400 in the Philippines in 2021 had diabetes.

The figures were equivalent to 6.44 percent of the country's population.

In February, the DA and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) signed a five-year memorandum of understanding to enhance the country's food security and boost the rice sector's competitiveness.

This includes rolling out GI rice, which aims to lower the rising diabetes cases in the country.

No less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has endorsed taking the low and ultra-low GI rice varieties, which was first revealed to him in October 2023.

The IRRI will introduce the ultra-low GI, high protein rice variety by 2025.

It said the multi-location trial has already started in more than ten provinces nationwide.

However, Lee posits that the DA can certainly find ways to expedite and expand the trials, which could lead to its popularity in the market.

"When we speed up the distribution of this variety of rice to our farmers, it will also speed up its mainstreaming in the market," Lee said.

"When there is more access, and we can make this type of rice more affordable for Filipinos, the more we can help avoid or reduce the concern of chronic diseases such as diabetes and related diseases," he said.

GI ranks carbohydrate-containing foods based on how slowly or quickly they are digested and increase blood glucose levels, with pure sugar scoring 100.

The IRRI expects more rice farmers to cultivate this variety once the trials determine the target market.

According to IRRI scientists, the price of ultra-low GI, high protein rice will be the same as the normal rice available in the markets.