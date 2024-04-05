Colorful Corpus: Top rebel, spy dies

Retired Brig. Gen. Victor Corpus, former chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Intelligence Service (ISAFP), passed away on Thursday at the age of 79, his niece, Jennies Cruz, announced in social media.

“It is with great sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of our uncle Victor Corpus,” Cruz said in the post.

“We would like to request our relatives and friends to join us in prayer for the repose of his soul and to ask God for comfort for the bereaved family. We value your prayers more than anything else. No more pain. You are now in a better place with our Lord,” she added.

Corpus served as the head of ISAFP during the term of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in 2001.

He graduated from the Philippine Military Academy with honors in 1967.

However, as a Constabulary first lieutenant, he defected to the communist New People’s Army on 29 December 1970 shortly before the declaration of martial law.

On 14 July 1976, Corpus left the communist group by staging his capture.

After the EDSA People Power revolt and the ouster of President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in 1986, Corpus was released from military prison.

He was one of the recipients of the general amnesty granted by then President Corazon Aquino, which enabled him to revive his military career and was later reinstated in the AFP.

His experiences and life journey inspired the movie “Operation: Get Victor Corpus, the Rebel Soldier” in January 1987.

Corpus was portrayed by the late Rudy Fernandez in the movie that was directed by Pablo Santiago.

He wrote a book titled “Silent War” which gave his personal views on how to deal with the communist insurgency in the country. It was the first book written on counter-insurgency by a member of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.