Catapang pushes for education, training of personnel

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang pushed for the creation of a directorate office for education and training of personnel to address the problem of 804 invalidated personnel.

Catapang stated it during the oath taking of newly hired and promoted non-uniformed personnel (NUP) yesterday at the New Conference Room of BuCor in Muntinlupa City.

Promoted commissioned officer to the rank of Correctional Technical Superintendent was Marjorie Ann Santidad, while the promoted NUPs were William Terrado as Chief, Administrative Officer; Rubilyne Bacani, Daisy Mae Rebao both Aministrative Officer IV; and Rowena Tucson as Administrative Officer.

The seven newly hired NUPs were Rodel Luzuriaga, Administrative Officer lll; RodelianPagulayan, Administrative Assistant lll; Liezl Anne Arevalo, Jericho Hari, and Allan Joseph Valencia, as Community Affairs 1; Daniel Jayson Dador, Administrative Aide V; and Melanie Maliki as Administrative Aide IV.

With the hiring of additional workforce and the promotion of qualified officers, the Bucor is now becoming more organized and this addresses the organizational problem within the bureau, Catapang said.

The newly promoted and newly hired personnel were urged to work hard and create a reputation that they are reliable and can be trusted, since their positions were based on trust and confidence.

“Marami pa tayong ipu-promote at open pa tayo (many will be promoted and there are still opening) to hire new personnel, so do your job and do it well until you get promoted. We need to work faster at least 10 times than the government procedure to get things done,” Catapang said.

He also assured the 804 invalidated personnel that the bureau is creating a program to address their required schooling for their career advancement.