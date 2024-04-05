Baguio, CdO brace for water crisis

Both the Cities of Baguio and Cagayan de Oro are now bracing for the looming water crisis brought by the El Niño phenomenon.

In Baguio City, the Baguio Water District (BWD) told the Baguio City Government that the water level in the reservoirs where the water supply of the residents is coming from is dwindling.

According to the BWD, the underground water resources have not yet fully recovered from the scorching effects of the El Niño phenomenon being experienced in many parts of the country.

The water levels are still low because of the lack of rainfall, the BWD stressed.

Even the famous Burnham Lake is not spared by the drought.

Earlier, the city administration warned that there is a possibility that the lake will be closed wherein boating activities and business concessionaires will be affected.

The city government upon the advice of BWD reiterates the call for the people of Baguio to conserve water.

In Cagayan de Oro City, a city council fact-finding committee will submit its report and recommendation to Mayor Rolando Uy to avert the looming crisis in the city.

Earlier, he said he would consider the report for possible intervention of the city government.

Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD) has also said it has readied contingency measures including an option to get supply from another source after the Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc. has agreed to the city council’s request for a two-week extension to 12 April for COWD to settle its payables to avoid water disconnection in the city.

Antonio Yang, COWD general manager, said that they are prepared for the worst-case scenario if COBI cuts off its supply after the April 12 deadline to ensure continuous water supply in the city.

“We are ready for any water supply disruption,” he said.