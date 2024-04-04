Tech-driven approach transforms insurance accessibility

Leveraging its strong foothold in Southeast Asia, Etiqa Philippines, the country's leading advocate of Insurtech, is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience by simplifying the insurance journey for Filipinos. Etiqa Philippines has streamlined the traditional process by introducing innovative digital touchpoints that enable members to access insurance services such as policy inquiries, claims processing, and general assistance with a single click.

Rico Bautista, Etiqa Philippines president and CEO, expressed, "In our six decades of providing insurance solutions, we have witnessed firsthand the power of technology in streamlining the insurance acquisition process for millions of Filipinos. We are dedicated to simplifying the insurance journey for all, aligning with our core mission to contribute to making the Philippines a better place."

As one of the few insurance companies in the country holding a composite license, Etiqa Philippines further simplifies the insurance process by presenting a consolidated range of life and non-life insurance products under a single brand. To address the various insurance needs of every Filipino, Etiqa Philippines provides a comprehensive range of insurance solutions that can easily be availed through the Etiqa website, Smile PH 3.0 App, HR and Provider Portals, and Doctor's App.

Etiqa Philippines' upgraded Smile PH 3.0 App is a unified omnichannel app that speeds up the insurance process. Designed for both Group Medical and Retail Insurance clients, it provides convenient app-based access to basic plan and policy details and facilitates seamless transactions such as requesting a Letter of Guarantee and viewing policy details. This unified omnichannel app can be easily and quickly downloaded from the Google Play Store and App Store.

Serving as the web version of the Smile PH app, the Etiqa Member Portal is designed explicitly for Group Medical plan members who prefer a web-based portal to a mobile application. It offers the same comprehensive features as the Smile App, the only distinction being its web-based accessibility.

To enhance the partnership experience, Etiqa Philippines introduces its Provider Portal, an exclusive web-based application for partner hospitals and clinics. This platform offers secure and convenient business interactions. It provides features such as requesting Letters of Guarantee, viewing and monitoring payments, and downloading Certificates of Withholding Tax (BIR 2307) 24/7.