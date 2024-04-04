Tacloban flights cancelled due to runway repair

Cebu Pacific and its sister company Cebgo have canceled their Thursday scheduled flights to Tacloban from Manila and Cebu due to an emergency runway repair at Tacloban Airport,

According to the airline, this situation is beyond their control, and they are working closely with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to assess the safety and operability of the runway.

The additional canceled flights on Thursday, 4 April 2024 are:

▪︎ DG 6569/6570 Cebu-Tacloban-Cebu

▪︎ 5J 649/650 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

▪︎ 5J 2901/2902 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

CEB and Cebgo said they offer free rebooking without fare difference for travel up to 30 days from the original flight date or a full refund.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAAP) issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) suspending the operations of the Tacloban runway for emergency repairs that started at 9:32 AM and ended Wednesday at 5:30 PM.