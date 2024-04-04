Sunlight Air takes off at Cebu

Mactan, Cebu — Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) on Wednesday warmly welcomed Sunlight Air’s inaugural domestic flights from Cebu, seen to boost the region’s tourism space.

Government and tourism officials graced the occasion, signifying their support for this significant milestone for both Sunlight Air and MCIA.

“We firmly believe there’s ample opportunity to enhance tourism beyond Cebu to neighboring provinces. Introducing Sunlight Air will be crucial in propelling tourism growth in these areas. With the convenience of Cebu Connect, both domestic and international travelers can seamlessly transition between journeys, ensuring a delightful exploration of the Philippines,” said Anthanasios Titonis, CEO of Aboitiz InfraCapital GMCAC, the operator of MCIA.

Following a series of speeches, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a cake-cutting ceremony, the festive atmosphere continued as Sunlight Air ground staff distributed welcome leis to passengers boarding the ATR 72-500 bound for Siargao. The flight departed at 9:30 a.m., receiving a traditional send-off from MCIA, complete with a water cannon salute.

Offering flights from Cebu to critical destinations, including Manila, Cagayan de Oro, Coron, Iloilo and Siargao.

Sunlight Air’s launch of Cebu-based routes aligns perfectly with MCIA’s vision of establishing itself as the primary gateway to tourism in the Philippines. This partnership not only strengthens domestic connectivity but also opens doors for international tourists seeking to explore the country, thereby significantly boosting tourism in the country.

“We are thrilled to connect Cebuanos to more beautiful island destinations in the Philippines and provide quality travel experiences to our passengers while we’re at it. At Sunlight Air, we believe in an airline experience embodying our signature Filipino hospitality and efficiency style. We thank the MCIA for welcoming us and for the opportunity to collaborate and spur domestic tourism in the Philippines,” said Ryna Brito-Garcia, Sunlight Air CEO.