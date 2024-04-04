Settle Health Emergency allowances

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go appealed during a Senate hearing to the Department of Health (DoH) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to expedite the release of the long-overdue Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) owed to healthcare workers for their critical service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the last Congress, Go was one of the authors and co-sponsors in the Senate of Republic Act 11712, which granted benefits and allowances to healthcare workers during public health emergencies like the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite lifting the state of public health emergency in the country, Go has continued to appeal to the executive branch to release the health emergency allowances due to qualified healthcare workers.

Go acknowledged the healthcare workers’ sacrifices during the pandemic. He expressed his commitment to prioritizing their welfare, particularly in urging the agencies concerned to release the HEA.

DBM taken to task

He clarified that while senators like himself could advocate and push for priorities within the budget, the initial proposals and allocations came from the executive branch, specifically through the DBM, before being scrutinized and approved by the legislative bodies and finally signed by the President.

The implementation of the government’s budget also lies with the executive branch.

During the discussion, it was revealed that more than P19 billion had been allocated for the HEA, with an additional P2.3 billion earmarked as unprogrammed funds.

Go asked about the proportion of the unprogrammed funds, saying, “So, out of P731 billion (in unprogrammed funds), only P2.3 billion was allotted to unprogrammed funds of the Health Emergency Allowance. Why was it that small?”

DBM Undersecretary Janet Abuel said the P2.3 billion allocated for the HEA was in addition to the P19.96 billion provided under the DoH budget for the same purpose.

Abuel clarified that the allocation was based on the DBM’s and the health committee’s desire to give the amounts due to public and private health workers regarding the health emergency allowance.

He said the DBM had advised the DoH that it could utilize another line item, the Administration and Personal Benefits Fund, which amounts to P12.775 billion under the 2024 General Appropriations Act, to supplement the funding for the HEA. This strategy was presented as a way to further support the health workers in addition to the already allocated funds.