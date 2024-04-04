Seize ‘Appointed Son of God’

The Davao City Regional Trial Court has ordered the arrest of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the head of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC), whom his followers refer to as the “Appointed Son of God,” and five others on charges of child abuse and sexual abuse.

The order, which Branch 12 Presiding Judge Dante A. Baguio issued on 1 April 2024, also sought the arrest of KoJC members Jackielyn W. Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemanes.

Quiboloy and the other respondents face charges of violating Sections 5(b) and 10(a) of the Republic Act (RA) 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The happy days of KoJC founder and leader Quiboloy will soon be over, Senator Risa Hontiveros said.

The court ordered the serving of the arrest warrant after the Department of Justice failed to resolve the respondents’ motion for reconsideration.

Orders issued 14 March

The warrants against the accused were first issued on 14 March, but they were not served because the accused had filed a motion for reconsideration before the DoJ.

In its 1 April order, the court said a reasonable amount of time had lapsed, and it had not received a resolution of the accused’s motion for reconsideration.

“Having received none as of this date, the Court declines this time to await. As what was earlier determined upon judicious examination and perusal of information where it found probable cause, let the warrants of arrest already issued be implemented immediately,” the order said.

The Davao City Prosecutor’s Office in 2020 dismissed charges against Quiboloy and others due to insufficient evidence, but a complainant later filed a petition for review with the DoJ.

The DoJ recently overturned the dismissal by the Davao Prosecutor’s Office of the charges against Quiboloy.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the pursuit of the charges against Quiboloy was not politically motivated.

The DoJ has yet to issue a reaction to serving the warrant of arrest on Quiboloy et al.

Happy days over

“Almost all institutions in the Philippines are moving to hold him accountable,” Hontiveros, who is spearheading the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality’s investigation into the alleged crimes committed by the religious leader.

“The PNP (Philippine National Police) in Davao had previously expressed its willingness to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies in apprehending the leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ. I trust that this will be fulfilled, and Quiboloy will be captured,” she added.

According to Hontiveros, once Quiboloy is arrested, she would expect the latter’s appearance at the Senate inquiry into his alleged crimes.

Quiboloy is also accused of pressuring OFWs to donate 90 percent of their salaries to the KoJC.

The Senate and House of Representatives ordered him arrested for repeatedly ignoring subpoenas issued to him in separate investigations.

The lower chamber had requested his presence in its investigation into the alleged violations of the terms and conditions of the legislative franchise of the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI).

SMNI, which is believed to be owned by Quiboloy, is the broadcasting arm of the KoJC.

‘Stop the drama’

Hontiveros urged Quiboloy to come out and face the allegations against him.

“I also call on Quiboloy to stop the drama. He has done more than enough to evade his legal obligations,” she said.

“He should just cooperate and respond properly to the accusations against him. If he is innocent, there’s no need to hide,” Hontiveros said.

She added: “Once again, my heartfelt gratitude to Quiboloy’s victims who are bravely fighting. Rest assured, justice will prevail.”

Quiboloy, whose whereabouts are still unknown, earlier admitted he was in hiding due to alleged threats to his life. He attributed the threats to the United States, which he said was being helped by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Aside from the standing arrest order of the Davao RTC, he was charged along with five others with qualified human trafficking under Section 4(a) of Republic Act 9208.

The Department of Justice said the charges were filed last month before the Pasig City Regional Trial Court.