LATEST

PNR chair explains new NSCR line to affected residents

LOOK: Philippine National Railways (PNR) chairman Michael Ted Macapagal inspects the Alabang PNR station as workers for the new North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) line begin fencing out the perimeter on Thursday, 4 April 2024. He also spoke with residents living near the railway and explained the issue, assuring them that the government would assist them if their lands were blocked or used for construction. | via King Rodriguez