PBBM vows to help after Taiwan tremor

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday assured the thousands of Filipinos affected by the devastating magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Taiwan of the Philippine government’s presence and assistance.

At least nine people were killed, and more than 900 were injured by the tremor, which damaged dozens of buildings, prompting tsunami warnings that extended to Japan and the Philippines but were later lifted.

In a social media post, Marcos said the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is “diligently ensuring” the safety of the 159,480 Filipinos in Taiwan.

“Our hearts are with the people of Taiwan as they endure the aftermath of the powerful earthquake,” Marcos said on X (formerly Twitter).

He added: “We stand ready to assist and support our fellow Filipinos in Taiwan in any way possible during this difficult period.”

The strong earthquake rocked Taiwan’s eastern coast, affecting Taipei, southern Japan, east China, and the Philippines.

Officials said the quake was the worst to shake the island in decades and warned of more tremors in the days ahead.

“The earthquake is close to land, and it’s shallow. It was felt all over Taiwan and the offshore islands,” said Wu Chien-fu, director of Taipei’s Central Weather Administration’s Seismology Center.

Strict building regulations and widespread public disaster awareness appear to have staved off a major catastrophe for the earthquake-prone island, which lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.

Strongest since 1999

Wu said the quake was the strongest since a 7.6-magnitude tremor struck in September 1999, killing around 2,400 people in the deadliest natural disaster in the island’s history.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) said earlier no Filipinos were hurt following the earthquake, but preemptive protocols have been established to ensure the safety of all Filipino nationals in Taiwan.

Free roaming services

Meanwhile, Globe Telecom said it is providing complimentary roaming services to Filipinos in Taiwan.

In a statement from the telco firm, both postpaid and prepaid customers, along with TM subscribers using roaming services in Taiwan, will receive a free package comprising 15 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls, 15 text messages across all networks, and 1 gigabyte of data for seven days, without any additional charges.

“Tens of thousands of Filipinos live and work in Taiwan, with thousands more going on visits annually. We hope that through this immediate connectivity support, we can help our customers make contact with their loved ones and cope in the aftermath of this temblor,” said Paula Rivera-Castillo, head of Globe International Business, in a statement.

Wednesday’s quake hit just before 8 a.m. local time. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) put the epicenter 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of Taiwan’s Hualien City at a depth of 34.8 kilometers.

Three people among a group of seven on an early morning hike through the hills that surround the city were crushed to death by boulders loosened by the earthquake, officials said.

Separately, the drivers of a truck and a car died when tumbling boulders hit their vehicles, while another man died in a mine.

The National Fire Agency did not immediately give details on the three other deaths, but said all the fatalities had been in Hualien county, adding that 882 people had been injured without saying how seriously.

Social media was awash with shared videos and images of buildings swaying around the country as the quake struck.

“It was shaking violently, the paintings on the wall, my TV and liquor cabinet fell,” one man in Hualien told broadcaster SET TV.

Dramatic images of multi-story structures tilting in Hualien and elsewhere after the quake ended were shown on local TV, while a warehouse in New Taipei City crumbled.

The mayor there said more than 50 survivors had been successfully plucked from the structure’s ruins.

DMW monitors OFWs

The DMW assured it was monitoring the situation of overseas Filipino workers in Taiwan.

It said three of its Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) in Taiwan immediately activated protocols with Filipino communities, leaders, relevant Taiwan government agencies, employers, and trade associations to ascertain the safety and status of Taiwan-based OFWs.

According to DMW, Taiwan MWOs are prepared to provide immediate assistance to affected OFWs as necessary.