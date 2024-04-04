MMDA: Road reblocking, repairs of DPWH until next week

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) yesterday said that the road reblocking and repairs by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will be until next week.

MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes said the agency only allowed roadworks by the DPWH starting today until either 10 or 11 April, depending if 10 April will be declared as holiday.

"We will only allow DPWH to conduct 24-hour road repairs which they commit to finish on time and implement properly in the same manner as they implemented it during last Holy Week’s road repairs," Artes explained.

Among these areas are the following:

1. Tandang Sora Avenue Quezon City (from Commonwealth Avenue going to C-5);

2. Bonny Serrano Avenue Quezon City (corners of 15th Ave. and 20th Ave.);

3. EDSA Mandaluyong Northbound (Apo Street to Pioneer St., outermost lane; beside sidewalk);

4. EDSA Mandaluyong Southbound (after Gate 4 to EDSA Shrine);

5. Roxas Boulevard Northbound Pasay (between Lourdes St. & Vicente Sotto St.);

6. Roxas Boulevard Northbound Manila (between Remedios St. & Pasaje del Carmen St.);

7. Roxas Boulevard EDSA Flyover Southbound Pasay (bridge approach, outer & inner lane);

8. IBP – San Mateo Road Quezon City (fronting Robinson Easymart to Jollibee, 1st lane from center);

9. Luzon Ave. Southbound Quezon City (Congressional Ave. Extension to before Luzon Flyover, 1st lane from center);

10. Mindanao Avenue Northbound Quezon City (Uno Fuel to Chinabank, truck lane);

11. Payatas Road Quezon City bound to Batasan Road (before Maynilad Pumping Station to G3 Center, outer lane);

12. Payatas Road Quezon City bound to Batasan Road (Batasan Rd. to Bayanihan St. / Samar St. to Leyte St., outer lane);

13. Gregorio Araneta Avenue Quezon City (Wayan St. to Mauban St., 1st lane from sidewalk); and

14. Payatas Road Quezon City (Singko St. to Samar St., inner lane).

Artes also said that allowing only DPWH to conduct road repairs was a result of the unfinished road works of private contractors last Holy Week.

Two contractors of a telecommunications firm have been penalized after failing to comply with the deadline set for road works during the Lenten break.

Artes said the firms will be fined P1.260 million.

The agency also assured the public that necessary traffic management will be implemented as soon as the DPWH commences with its retrofitting of EDSA Kamuning Flyover Southbound.

Artes said that Mabuhay Lanes will be utilized as alternate routes amid the repairs of the flyover which is set to start on 25 April and will last for 11 months.

"We will coordinate with the Quezon City local government unit, DPWH, Quezon City Police District, Highway Patrol Group, and the barangay to manage the traffic. We will divert the traffic so that motorists could avoid the certain portion that will be subject to re-decking," he said.

He emphasized that the retrofitting of the Kamuning Flyover is necessary to avoid further damage and be structurally sound and ready in case of disasters such as earthquakes.

"The re-decking of the flyover cannot be deferred. We assure the public that we will manage the traffic in such a way that the impact of the repair is minimal to the motorists."

He also said that leading to the start and during the repair of the flyover, the agency will intensify clearing operations in areas within the vicinity.

"This is to make sure that roads serving as alternate routes are clear and obstruction-free to minimize the effects of the repairs in traffic," said the MMDA chief.