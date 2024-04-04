Globe offers free roaming services to Pinoys in Taiwan

Globe is offering free connectivity support, including roaming call, text, and data services, to Filipinos in Taiwan following Wednesday morning's 7.2-magnitude earthquake.

To help them contact loved ones or make emergency calls, Globe postpaid and prepaid customers and TM users currently using roaming services in Taiwan will get 15 free minutes of incoming and outgoing calls, 15 texts to all networks, and 1GB of data (whichever service is currently available) suitable for seven days at no extra cost.

To avail themselves of the free-roaming service, Globe and TM customers only need to connect to Globe's roaming partners, Taiwan Mobile and Chunghwa Telecom. The free roaming service offer requires no registration and will be automatically provided to Globe users. A confirmation message will be sent to customers advising them that the free-roaming offer is ready for use.

"Tens and thousands of Filipinos work and live in Taiwan, with thousands more visiting annually. We hope that through this immediate connectivity support, we can help our customers contact their loved ones and cope in the aftermath of this earthquake," said Paula Rivera-Castillo, head of Globe International Business.

To avail of free-roaming services, Globe and TM customers in Taiwan can follow the following steps:

• To make a call, dial “+” plus country code, area code and telephone number (ex. +63773101212) or dial “+” plus country code and mobile number (ex. +639171234567).

• To send a text, type “+” plus country code and mobile number (ex. +639171234567).

• To use the free 1GB data allocation, turn on mobile data and data roaming and set the network connection to 3G or LTE. Postpaid customers are encouraged to turn on their mobile data and data roaming once they receive the activation message.