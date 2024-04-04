Gadon targets political cha-cha

Office of the Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation Secretary Lorenzo “Larry” Gadon called on Congress to include amending the political provisions of the 1987 Constitution in the Charter change (Cha-cha) campaign.

In a letter dated 1 April and addressed to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Speaker Martin Romualdez, which was shared with the media only on Wednesday, Gadon suggested increasing the number of senators to 48 and switching to a parliamentary form of government.

He said doubling the number of senators from 24 to 48 would “enhance efficiency.”

“With fewer committee assignments, each senator can actively participate in discussions, promoting better governance practices,” Gadon told Zubiri and Romualdez in the letter.

“Charter change is a rare opportunity that demands meaningful changes benefiting our nation and future generations. Let us seize this moment to enact comprehensive reforms,” he said.

In response, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III said Gadon should focus on his job and refrain from minding the constitutional amendments.