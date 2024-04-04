Former AFP intel service chief passes away at 79

Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Intelligence Service (ISAFP) former chief Brigadier General Victor N. Corpus, passed away at age 79 on Thursday, 4 April.

His niece, Jennies Cruz, confirmed his death in a social media post, "It is with great sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of our Uncle Victor Corpus."

"We would like to request our relatives and friends to join us in prayer, for the repose of the soul of our beloved and to ask God for comfort for the bereaved family. We value your prayers among anything else," Cruz added.

"No more pain.. You are now in a better place with our Lord."

Corpus served as the head of ISAFP during the term of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in 2001.

He graduated from the Philippine Military Academy with honors in 1967.

Corpus joined the New People’s Army shortly before the Martial Law declaration.

He defected to the NPA Constabulary first Lieutenant on 29 December 1970.

On 14 July 1976, Corpus left the communist group through a staged capture and returned to the fold of the military.

After the EDSA People Power Revolution and the ouster of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in 1986, Corpus was released from the military prison.

He was one of the recipients of the general amnesty by then-President Corazon Aquino, which enabled him to revive his military career.

Later on, Corpuz was reinstated in the AFP.

His journey inspired the creation of the ‘Operation: Get Victor Corpus, the Rebel Soldier’ film, in January 1987.

Corpus was portrayed by the late Rudy Fernandez in the movie, which was directed by Pablo Santiago.

He also wrote a book titled "Silent War" which provides first-hand and personal views on how to deal with communist insurgency in the country.

It was coined as the first book ever written on counter-insurgency by a member of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

The book was based on Corpus’ inside view of the enemy – who lived and fought on the side of insurgents.

Corpus retired from the AFP in 2004 at the age of 60.

While the mandatory retirement of that time was 56, Corpus had a special arrangement with the Arroyo administration allowing him to retire beyond the military’s required retirement age.

In 2009, Corpus also served as head of the Office of Veterans Affairs at the Philippine embassy in Washington, DC.