DSWD Region VI disburses some P11-M aid to El Niño-affected families

More than P11 million in aid has so far been released by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-6 (Western Visayas) to assist families who are affected by the El Niño phenomenon across the region, an agency official said on Thursday, 4 April.

"The assistance was released through the implementation of Food-for-Work and Food-for-Training Programs in several municipalities in Western Visayas during the first quarter of 2024. These are part of the programs offered by DSWD to help the vulnerable and disadvantaged groups and families, especially this drought season," DSWD Western Visayas Regional Director Atty. Carmelo N. Nochete said.

According to Director Nochete, beneficiaries under the Food-for-Training program received Family Food Packs (FFPs) in exchange for attending a two-day training facilitated by the DSWD Western Visayas Disaster Response Management Division.

A total of 5,460 food packs amounting to more than Php 3.1 million were distributed to some 5,103 Food-for-Training beneficiaries who were identified through the help of the concerned Local Social Welfare and Development Offices in the region.

"The training gave them basic knowledge on how to handle evacuation centers during emergencies and calamities, as well as the importance of the Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC) Reporting on all disaster-related incidents," Director Nochete pointed out.

Meanwhile, a total of 11,893 FFPs amounting to more than P7.9 million were also given to some Food-for-Work beneficiaries for the work they rendered, which included clearing and rehabilitation of roads and canals.

The Director assured that the DSWD is committed to providing various interventions to cushion the impact of the El Niño phenomenon on the most vulnerable sectors of society.

"Responding to EL Niño-affected families is a priority of DSWD Field Office-6. Rest assured that we are doing our best to help them thrive amid this phenomenon and usher them toward survival and recovery," Director Nochete said.