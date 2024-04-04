Celebrating motherhood with love and care

In a heartwarming event held at SOS Children's Villages, MR.DIY Philippines celebrated the essence of motherhood during Women's Month. The initiative honored the selfless dedication of SOS mothers who nurture children with love and care, regardless of their backgrounds or life challenges.

Charles Salecina, deputy head for Marketing at MR.DIY, expressed, "Our collaboration with SOS Children's Villages allows us to celebrate the incredible work of SOS mothers who dedicate their lives to nurturing children. Through initiatives like this, we hope to inspire others to spread kindness and positively impact their communities."

During the event, MR.DIY employees transformed into "Uncles and Aunties for a day," guiding children to craft heartfelt Mother's Day gifts using MR. DIY's arts and crafts materials. Thirty volunteers passionately engaged with the children, fostering creativity and bonding through the act of crafting.

Andrea Celica Santos, corporate relations coordinator at SOS Children's Villages Philippines, remarked, "This partnership with MR.DIY has provided our children with a wonderful opportunity to express their creativity and gratitude towards their SOS mothers. It's heartwarming to see the joy and love infused into each handmade card, reflecting the strong bond between the children and their SOS families."

The day's highlight was the creation of Mother's Day cards, each carrying a unique message of love and gratitude. The children poured their hearts into designing these cards, showcasing their appreciation for the SOS mothers who have provided them with a loving home environment.

A special moment unfolded as the best-designed card was awarded a gift pack from MR.DIY, adding an extra touch of joy to the occasion. This gesture recognized the children's artistic talents and symbolized the bond between SOS mothers and their children.

This celebration held particular significance as it redefined the concept of motherhood within SOS Children's Villages. Unlike conventional notions, SOS mothers embody diverse backgrounds and life experiences. Yet, they share a common trait — an unwavering commitment to nurturing children with love, care, and respect for their individual stories.