3 hurt as barge, ferry collide

Three passengers were hurt when a ferry collided with a barge off Isla Verde, Batangas dawn of Wednesday.

A 26-year-old male resident of Santa Fe, Romblon suffered lacerations in the upper right eye and upper right lip plus minor bruises when the MV Fastcat M19 collided with the barge Krizza Rica around 2:30 a.m., according to Philippine Coast Guard (pcg) spokesperson, Rear Admiral Armando Balilo.

The injured passengers were evacuated and taken to the nearest hospital, Archipelago Philippine Ferries Corporation (APFC), operator of the Fastcat M19, said in a statement.

APFC also apologized to all passengers who were inconvenienced by the accident.

According to the company, the Fastcat M19 sailed from Batangas Port with 41 passengers and crew and 8 rolling cargoes bound for Calapan Port, Oriental Mindoro.

In a separate report, the PCG said the Krizza Rica departed from Calaca, Balayan, Batangas and bound for Semirara Island, Caluya, Antique. Carrying 300 sacks of cement, it was being towed by motor tug Migi with 17 crew on board.

The Fastcat M19’s passenger deck and starboard quarter (right rear corner) were damaged in the collision while the barge’s port bow (front left side) was scratched.

PCG commandant, CG Admiral Ronnie Gil L. Gavan, has ordered an investigation to determine the cause of the collision at two nautical miles southeast of Barangay San Agapito, Isla Verde, Batangas.