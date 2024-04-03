LATEST

SBMA tours Sanyo Denki Philippines' new building

LOOK: Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño and Sanyo Denki President Hirokazu Takeuchi check on some of the products on display as they tour the new building of Sanyo Denki Philippines, Inc. The newly inaugurated building is located at the Subic Techno Park inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone on 22 March 2024. Also joining them is Ms. Karen Magno, head of the SBMA Business and Investment Department for Manufacturing and Maritime. | via 📷 Jonas Reyes